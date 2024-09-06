Man held for murdering tenant

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the alleged murder of a hair salon owner at Ulhasnagar in the district, police said.

Shera Makhija, the accused, had rented out his shop to victim Ilias Shaikh (39), said an official.

Makhija allegedly stabbed Shaikh with a knife on Thursday night after the latter sought more time to pay rent and they had a spat, he said.

Shaikh died in hospital on Friday.

A First Information Report was registered against the accused under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe was on.