Man held for murdering village woman

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested from a village near Panvel for allegedly robbing and murdering a 49-year-old woman in October, police said on Monday.

Sangeeta Agawane was returning from tuition classes in Valap village on October 7 when an unidentified person strangled her to death by stuffing clothes in her mouth and robbed her of gold jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 1.95 lakh.

Police traced a suspect in Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh who was found in possession of the robbed valuables, an official said.

The interrogation of the man from Rewa led police to the main accused, Sharad Sahu, who was staying in Valap village.

He was arrested on charges of murder and robbery on December 21. A magistrate court remanded him in police custody till December 26. PTI COR NSK