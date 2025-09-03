Man held for murdering wife in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha), Sep 3 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by thrashing her head with a stone following an altercation in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Chaulaghori village under Bangriposhi police station.

The deceased was identified as Mina Singh (27).

“We have registered a murder case and arrested the accused, who was in an inebriated condition when the assault on his wife took place,” said Birendra Senapati, inspector in-charge of Bangriposhi police station.

The body has been sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, for postmortem, Senapati said.

