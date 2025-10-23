Man held for murdering woman at lodge in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a lodge at Attingal here, police said.

The accused, identified as Joby George of Puthuppally in Kottayam district, was an employee of the same lodge, police said.

The victim, Asmitha (40) of Kozhikode, was found dead in a room at the Green Line Lodge on Wednesday morning. According to police, George had checked in with her on Tuesday night, introducing her as his wife.

When the pair failed to come out of the room the next morning, staff grew suspicious and knocked on the door, but there was no response. Police were informed, and in their presence, the door was broken open. Asmitha was found dead inside with injuries to her head and arms.

Following a search operation with assistance from the cyber cell, George was traced to Kozhikode on Thursday morning and taken into custody. Police suspect the accused attacked Asmitha following a quarrel, leading to her death.

He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The woman's body was handed over to her relatives after the postmortem, police said.