Man held for operating sex racket in Bhayander; two women rescued

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) The police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly operating a sex racket and rescued two women in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) set up a decoy and approached the accused outside a mall in Bhayander on Thursday, senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said.

The accused, Ajitsingh Manjitsingh Dhaliwal, allegedly operated a sex racket and pushed women into the flesh trade, he said.

The AHTC also rescued two women who had accompanied Dhaliwal, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered against Dhaliwal, the official said. PTI COR ARU