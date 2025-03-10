Man held for orchestrating burglary at employer's home in Delhi, valuables recovered

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly conspiring and executing a burglary at his employer's residence in New Friends Colony here, Delhi Police said on Monday.

They said stolen items, including luxury wristwatches, diamond and gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 13,500 have been recovered the accused.

On March 4, businessman Ameer Gupta, a partner in a reputed private firm, reported a burglary at his residence, police said.

He informed police that between February 26 and March 3, while his family was out of town, an unidentified man broke into their house and stole valuables, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The officer said a police team reviewed CCTV footage and interrogated 22 domestic staff members employed at Gupta's residence.

The team also analysed call detail records (CDRs) and conducted a forensic examination of the crime scene, where they found that a screwdriver was used to break into the digital locker, he said.

"During the investigation, team suspected, a housekeeper Sumit, who had fled after the crime. The team tracked him down and apprehended him from Ambedkar Nagar on March 8," he added.

Teams recovered four luxury wristwatches and many other items from the house. During interrogation, Sumit (33) confessed to the crime, citing greed as the primary motive, the officer said.

The DCP said the accused told police that being familiar with his employer's schedule, he knew that the house would be vacant during the given period, making it the perfect opportunity to execute the burglary.

The accused has no prior criminal record, Singh said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM BM OZ OZ