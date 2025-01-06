Man held for outraging modesty of teen daughter, assaulting her in Dombivali

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly outraging the modesty of his teen daughter and assaulting her, a police official said on Monday.

He was held on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and mischief, the Manpada police station official said.

"The accused inappropriately touched the victim and molested her on December 30 and January 5. He beat her up and set her clothes and books ablaze. Further probe into the crime is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM