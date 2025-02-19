Man held for performing obscene act with cow

Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly performing an obscene act with a cow in Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused works with a private company.

Police said the man was caught in the act by the complainant on Tuesday. He had also hurled stones at the cow.

After the complainant raised an alarm, people gathered at the spot and thrashed the man before handing him over to the police.

Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. PTI COR NSK