Man held for placing iron rods on Kerala railway track

Malappuram (Kerala), Aug 10 (PTI) A native of Andhra Pradesh was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly placing iron rods on a railway track in the northern district, police said.

The incident came to light when railway employees spotted the man placing the rods on the track in the morning.

Tirur police, who took him into custody, said his identity has not been fully established, though he is believed to be named Narasimha.

“He is suspected to be a person who travels from place to place on trains. He appeared mentally unstable and behaved strangely at the station,” police said.

No case was registered by local police, and the man was later handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), they added.