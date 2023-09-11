Man held for poisoning tigers in TN

Nilgiris (TN), Sep 11 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly poisoning two tigresses to death here recently, Forest Department officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The arrested person was identified as Sekar.

Earlier, the carcasses of the animals were discovered near Avalanche here, following which forest officials launched a probe and sent tissue samples for forensic analysis.

With the carcass of a cow also found nearby, a thorough probe was launched in the locality, they said. Later it emerged that Sekar's cow was missing for sometime and he had found its remains.

He laced the cow's carcass with insecticide and the animals that consumed it died, officials said.

Sekar was later remanded to custody. PTI CORR SA SA ANE