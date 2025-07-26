Man held for posing as gangster to extort Rs 1 crore from Delhi businessman

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as gangster Naveen Bali and demanding Rs 1 crore from a Delhi-based businessman, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhisham Singh said, "On July 24, the complainant approached the Adarsh Nagar police station and reported that he had received a threatening phone call earlier this month. In his complaint, the businessman said he received a call on July 3 from an unknown number." The caller, identified as gangster Naveen Bali, demanded Rs 1 crore, warning of dire consequences if the demand was not fulfilled within four days, he added.

Initially dismissing the call as a prank, the complainant ignored it. However, on July 20 at around 8:28 pm, he received another call from the same number, during which the demand was repeated, the DCP said. Alarmed by the persistent threats, the complainant finally approached the police.

A case under section 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and an investigation was initiated, the DCP added.

During the investigation, police noted that the caller spoke in a distinct Haryanvi accent. Through technical surveillance and manual intelligence, the team zeroed in on Sanjay as a suspect. A trap was laid, and he was arrested, police said.

"During his interrogation, Sanjay confessed to impersonating gangster Naveen Bali to demand money from the businessman. He revealed that he had earlier worked in several private offices in Delhi, but had left due to dissatisfaction with the salary," DCP Singh said.

Inspired by recent news reports and social media stories about high-profile extortion cases, Sanjay hatched a plan to make quick money by posing as a gangster, Singh said.

The accused, identified as Sanjay (50), conspired with Rahul Rathi, the victim's associate, who was familiar with his business operations, police said. During the arrest, the police recovered a handwritten slip with the targeted businessman's phone number.

No previous criminal involvement has been found against Sanjay so far, police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI SSJ SMV HIG