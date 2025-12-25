Man held for posing as IPS officer, cheating businessman of Rs 8 lakh; 2 aides absconding

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service officer and cheating a businessman of Rs 8 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The MHB police station official identified the accused as Nilesh Kashiram Rathod.

"Rathod and his associates Sachin Krishna Sawant and Karan Singhania used to promise jobs in Central Excise department. They defrauded Dahisar-based real estate businessman Prakash Udeshi, who was known to Sawant. They promised to get Udeshi's son a job in Central Excise department," he said.

"They took Rs 8 lakh from Udeshi for this work but he realised he had been duped after the job did not materialise even after two years. The documents given to him were also found to be fake. A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered against Rathod, Sawant and Singhania on the complaint of Udeshi," the official said.

Rathod has been arrested, while Sawant and Singhania are on the run.