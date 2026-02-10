Man held for posing as IPS officer, marrying woman using fake credentials in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly posing as an IPS officer and marrying a woman using false credentials in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Akshat Kothari, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Indore after being on the run for over two years, they said.

According to the police, the accused projected himself as an IPS officer on social media platforms by uploading photographs and false information. On the basis of this fake identity, he allegedly married the woman, the police said.

Banswara police had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest.

Banswara cyber police station inspector Hari Om said, "The accused kept evading arrest by changing locations. We kept him under strict surveillance for nearly 24 hours before arresting him." Preliminary investigation revealed that as many as 19 cases are registered against the accused in different districts, most of them under cheating charges, Om said.

"The accused will be produced before the court," the investigating officer said, adding that further questioning is underway. PTI AG APL APL