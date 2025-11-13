Man held for posing as IT dept officer, stealing Rs 55 lakh from woman's home during 'raid'

Palghar, Nov 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Palghar district for allegedly posing as an income tax officer and duping a woman of Rs 55.8 lakh through a fake raid, police said on Thursday.

A Boisar police station official identified the accused as Faiyaz Kader Kazi alias Manish Pawaskar.

"He and his associates raided a home in Mann village last month by posing as IT department personnel. Showing fake ID cards, the accused seized Rs 55.80 lakh from a cupboard and fled. After a case was filed, we checked CCTV footage of stretches on Boisar-Chilhar Road, Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, and Manor-Bhiwandi Highway," the official said.

Faiyaz Kader Kazi alias Manish Pawaskar, who hails from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, was arrested, while a hunt is on for his accomplices, the official said. PTI COR BNM