Man held for posing as labour union functionary to extort money

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly posing as the office-bearer of a labour union in a bid to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in Thane, as per police.

As per the businessman's complaint, accused Ghanshyam Naik (52), claiming to be part of a local headload workers' union, was visiting him at the former's work sites seeking money, Thane Crime Branch anti-extortion cell senior inspector Shailesh Salvi said.

"He first demanded Rs 3000 per vehicle entering the work sites and then settled for a lumpsum amount of Rs 5 lakh. We sent a decoy to Naik as part of a trap. He was held when he arrived to collect the extortion amount on July 22. He has been charged with extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official said. PTI COR BNM