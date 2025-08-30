Man held for posing as municipal official in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for impersonating a municipal official and extorting money from locals at a neighbourhood in Jammu city for supervising construction activities, an official said.

The matter came to light when an advocate complained at Channi Himmat police station, stating that one person, impersonating as a municipal official, had taken Rs 15,000 for spot verification.

Acting on the complaint, the police team arrested the accused, Zafar, who was posing as a Khilafarzi Inspector and taking money from locals in Sainik Colony, where some construction work was underway, a spokesperson said.

Police said further investigation is underway as more people are believed to be involved. PTI AB AMJ AMJ