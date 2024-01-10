Man held for possessing illegal firearms in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly possessing illegal firearms and posting pictures with them on social media to portray himself as a “gangster”, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to police, Prashant Rathi (24), a financer by profession, was inspired by the “filmy gangster” lifestyle and wanted to pose as a gangster in front of his creditors and rivals.

So, he used to upload pictures and videos with multiple illegal firearms he bought from Meerut a long time ago on social media, Saket Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

On Monday, police received information Rathi would come to meet his friend near Pushp Vihar. A trap was laid and he was arrested, the DCP said.

Two semi-automatic pistols, two live cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, police said. PTI NIT NB