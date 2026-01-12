Man held for possessing Mephedrone

Palghar, Jan 12 (PTI) Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 45-year-old man in Vasai for alleged possession of 40 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 8 lakh in the illegal market, an official said.

A patrolling team intercepted Dinesh Yadav at the S.T. Bus Depot premises in Vasai on January 10.

The team recovered 40 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from his possession.

A case has been registered against Yadav, a resident of Mumbai, under the NDPS Act. PTI COR NSK