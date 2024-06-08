Man held for possessing mephedrone worth Rs 6.5 lakh

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) Police have arrested 28-year-old man from Taloja in Navi Mumbai for allegedly carrying mephedrone drug worth Rs 6.5 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The action against the accused, Mobin Mehboob Khan, who is an electrician by profession, was taken around 10 pm on Friday.

"A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police found Khan moving in a suspicious manner on a ground in Patale village on Friday night. When the police personnel frisked him, he was found possessing 65 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs. 6,50,000," the official said.

A case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act at the Taloja police station on Saturday, he said. PTI COR NP