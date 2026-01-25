Man held for posting 'objectionable content' on social media in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable and inflammatory content on social media with reported potential of disturbing communal harmony in Poonch district, police said.

Onkar Singh, 60, a resident of Kamsar village, was found to have deliberately posted the "offensive" content aimed at hurting public sentiments, leading to resentment among sections of the community, a police spokesman said.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the police acted promptly and arrested the accused, he said.

"Legal proceedings have been initiated against him under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects of the case," the spokesman said.

He reiterated the "zero-tolerance" policy towards any act that seeks to disturb communal harmony or incite unrest through social media.

Issuing a public advisory, the police urged all citizens to exercise utmost responsibility and restraint while expressing views on social media.

"Posting or sharing content that is provocative, misleading, or offensive can have serious legal consequences," he said, and requested the public to report such content to the police immediately. PTI TAS TAS SHS SHS