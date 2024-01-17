Man held for posting objectionable video on CM

Mangaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Mangaluru city police have arrested a man from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district for posting an objectionable video using abusive words targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on social media.

Police sources said the arrested man has been identified as Anil Kumar (34), who has been working as a cab driver in Surathkal here for the past 12 years.

On interrogation, the accused told the police that he made the video out of anger as he could not get his name included in the ration card to avail the benefits of government schemes.

A complaint against the video was filed by a person named Suhan Alva from Attavar in the city. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the sources said. PTI MVG MVG ANE