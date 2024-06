Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday arrested an overground worker of terrorists in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition from him, officials said.

Shabir Ahmad was apprehended at Chowkibal market in Kupwara following recovery of arms and ammunition during checking, officials said.

The recoveries included one pistol, four hand grenades and two improvised explosive devices, they said. PTI MIJ RHL