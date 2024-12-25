Man held for rape

Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) A man from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman, police said on Wednesday.

Search was underway for a woman, his alleged accomplice, said sub-inspector Anu Sharma of Badlapur East police station.

As per the victim, a resident of Bhoiwada in Mumbai, she left her home some days ago after quarreling with her grandmother and met a woman named Nayra, a resident of Badlapur, outside the Andheri railway station.

Nayra too had left her home, so they stayed together in a hotel before the victim returned home.

They met again last week when the victim once again left home after a quarrel.

Nayra introduced her to Datta Jadhav (27), claiming that he was her brother.

On December 21, the duo allegedly gave the victim beer laced with drugs, and after she fell unconscious, Jadhav raped her, the complaint stated.

A First Information Report was registered against Nayra and Jadhav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64(1) (rape), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 3(5) (common intention).

While Jadhav was arrested, police are looking for the woman. PTI COR KRK