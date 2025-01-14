Man held for rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of his parents.

They said the victim's parents are from Nepal and work at the same place.

The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death, they said.

Advertisment

When people learnt about it, they caught him, beat him up and handed him over to the police.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have booked the accused under POCSO case and relevant sections of the BNS. PTI GMS ROH