Man held for rape and religious conversion bid

Indore, Nov 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and singeing a young woman with cigarettes after befriending her under a false identity and pressuring her to change her religion, a police officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters that the arrested accused has been identified as Irfan Ali, who has approximately 10 criminal cases registered against him.

He said the victim had come to Indore in 2023 for studies.

"Ali had befriended the woman by concealing his identity under the pretext of getting her a job. He had told her his name was Happy Punjabi. He allegedly raped her and filmed the incident. The accused was physically and mentally harassing the girl by threatening to make the video public", said Dandotiya.

He said that the victim has also accused Ali of singeing her with a cigarette and pressuring her to convert.

A case has been registered against Ali at the Vijay Nagar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, and a detailed investigation is underway. PTI HWP MAS NSK