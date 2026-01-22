Man held for rape of teenage girl in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped here by a man with the help of a woman who called the teenager into her house to wash dishes. The 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, police said.

The woman allegedly locked the door from outside the house when she came into her house on Wednesday in Baradari Mohalla in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Arif, who was present in the house, allegedly raped the minor, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

On hearing the girl's cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and found her in a dishevelled state. On Thursday, her family took her to the police station and filed an FIR, the SP said.

Police have registered a case against Arif under relevant sections of the BNS for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

The rape survivor has been sent for medical examination at the Government Medical College, Dwivedi added.