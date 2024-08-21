Man held for raping 12-year-old stepdaughter in Nashik district

Nashik, Aug 21 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping his 12-year–old stepdaughter, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, a farm labourer, allegedly committed the crime near Ojhar in Niphad taluka of the district on Tuesday.

On the pretext of bringing fodder for cattle, the man took his stepdaughter to a nearby vineyard, where he raped her and threatened to kill her if she spoke about the assault, the official said.

After returning home, the girl told her mother about the rape. The mother then approached the police, resulting in the arrest of her husband, the official said. PTI COR NR