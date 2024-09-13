Man held for raping 13-year-old girl in UP's Kushinagar

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Friday.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told reporters, "The girl's father filed a written complaint against Imtiyaz Ansari. The complainant alleged that on Tuesday night Ansari had abducted and raped his minor daughter." Police registered a case against Ansari (20) under sections 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched an investigation, Mishra said.

Police would gather all evidence against the accused and present it to the court seeking a severe punishment for the accused, Mishra said.

Ansari was arrested on Friday and further investigation is underway, Mishra said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG