Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in Palghar district; second accused on the run

Palghar, Oct 19 (PTI) The police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl from his neighbourhood, an official said on Thursday.

Senior inspector Suresh Kadam of the Wada police station said that they are looking for another accused who is on the run.

The teenager and the accused are residents of a chawl and know one another, he said. They work in local factories in Wada.

The girl was alone at her home on Wednesday when the two accused arrived and allegedly raped her, the official said.

On her complaint, the police registered a rape case against the two men under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI COR NR