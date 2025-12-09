Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in Pune

Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) A 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl while she was on her way to school in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Vishrantwadi area on December 4, an official said.

He said that the accused had befriended the 14-year-old girl two months ago, and on the day of the assault, he accosted her, offering to drop her off at school on his motorcycle.

However, instead of taking her to school, the accused allegedly took the teen to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her and threatened her, the official from Vishrantwadi police station said.

The girl narrated the incident to her father on December 7, following which a complaint was lodged.

The accused has been booked under sections 64 (1) (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official said. PTI SPK ARU