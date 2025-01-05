Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl and then tried to strangle her in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Gangadin (50) has been taken into custody, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar told PTI that the girl, from a village in Sadar Bazar police station area, had gone to the field to attend nature's call in the morning.

Gangadin called her when she was on her way home, took her to a secluded field and raped her, Sagar said.

When the girl raised an alarm, Gangadin strangled her, due to which she fainted.

The accused fled and later a person from the village saw the victim lying in the field and informed her family about the incident.

She was then admitted to a hospital, Sagar said.

He further said that the police have registered a case against the accused under sections of rape and attempt to murder and investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN ARD ARD