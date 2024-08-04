Man held for raping 15-year-old girl in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times and recording a video of the act, officials said.

The accused was identified as Vivek Kumar alias Sonu (26), Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said.

According to the FIR, Kumar first raped the girl in January this year and recorded the act. He threatened the girl that he would upload the video on social media if she told anyone about it, the SHO said.

Following this, he raped her multiple times. He then uploaded a video of the act online a few days ago. When the family got to know about it, they filed a complaint against Kumar, SHO said.

Based on the family's complaint, an FIR was lodged on Saturday and Kumar was arrested the next day. Further investigation is underway, SHO added.