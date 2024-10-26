Man held for raping 16-year-old daughter in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father on multiple occasions here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the girl's mother died a decade ago.

On Thursday, the victim reached the police station and alleged that her father had raped her on several occasions. When she protested, he would beat her, Jain said.

The victim informed the police that she had told her family members about the incident. Following this, the Panchayat had warned her father. But he continued to rape her, he said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the victim was sent for medical examination. The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway, Jain added. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG