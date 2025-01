Palghar, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly raping his 16-year-old employee, a police official said on Friday.

The 50-year-old accused, who owns a firm in Sativali, raped the teen girl on December 31 and January 1, the Valiv police station official said.

The man has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and other offences, the official added. PTI COR BNM