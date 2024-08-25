Man held for raping 16-year-old niece in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-girl niece here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said the girl, resident of a village under Bansdih police station area, was raped by her uncle Lalji (45) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

At the time of the incident, the girl was sleeping at home with her younger siblings, when Lalji entered the house through the roof and raped her, he said.

SP said that on the complaint of the girl's aunt, a case was registered against Lalji on Sunday relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said the accused has been arrested. PTI COR CDN NB NB