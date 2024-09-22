Man held for raping 17-year-old girl in UP

Mahrajganj (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage, police said.

It is alleged that Ankit Verma and the 17-year-old girl had an affair. The accused had promised to marry the girl and established a physical relationship with her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Abha Singh said.

An FIR in this regard was registered against the accused three months ago at Sinduriya police station under relevant sections of the BNS and POSCO Act and he was arrested on Sunday.

A detailed investigation is going on in the matter.