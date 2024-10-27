Man held for raping 3-year-old girl in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 27 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on October 25 when the victim and her mother had come to the house of a relative, Kotwali police station in charge Bhuvan Prasad Deshmukh told PTI.

"Accused Shankar Kushram (55) called the child to his house, which is in the vicinity, on the pretext of playing and then raped her. She told the family about what had happened, after which they alerted police and Kushram was arrested," the official said. PTI COR ADU BNM