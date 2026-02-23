Man held for raping 35-year-old woman in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man after being intoxicated in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Rohini, approached Vijay Vihar police station on Monday and lodged a complaint against the accused, who runs a snacks stall and was known to her for nearly 15 years, they said.

The woman in her complaint stated that on February 20, at around 5.30 pm, the accused asked her to accompany him to his residence on the pretext of helping arrange tuition for his children, a senior police officer said.

When she reached the house, she found that no one else was present there, the officer said. The woman alleged that the accused intoxicated her and raped her.

After the incident, he dropped her near her residence. He threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident and would also show her obscene photographs to her brother, police said.

A case has been registered under section 64(1) (rape) and section 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), they said.

The accused was later arrested, and further investigation is underway, they added.