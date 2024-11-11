Man held for raping 5-year-old girl in Delhi factory

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a factory in outer-north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Monday.

Sabir, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, was arrested from a forest area of Hamirpur on Sunday.

An rape incident was reported by the girl’s mother on October 25, a senior police officer said.

The mother, who work in the factory, told police that Sabir lured her daughter to the factory and raped her, the officer said.

A case under section 65 (2) of BNS and POCSO Act was registered at a local police station and a team was formed to nab the accused.

"For the last 15 days, our team conducted raids at industrial areas of Bawana in Delhi and Noida, Jhansi, Mahoba and Kanpur. On Sunday, we succeeded in nabbing him from the forest area of Hamirpur," the officer said.

Sabir works as a labourer and lives in the same area, the police said, adding that they are trying to establish if he has any previous criminal record. PTI ALK ALK NB NB