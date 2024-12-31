Man held for raping 6-year-old girl in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused was identified as Amar Pratap (30), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday when the girl was playing outside her home. Pratap lured her, took her home and raped her.

The girl informed her family upon reaching home and they approached the police, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Namrata Srivastava said.

Advertisment

Based on the family's complaint, a case was registered and Pratap was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the ASP said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG