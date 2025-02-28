Man held for raping 8-year-old girl in Latur

Latur, Feb 28 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday in Latur for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl, a police official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Halgara village in Nilanga tehsil, assistant inspector Vitthal Durpade said.

"Accused Karim Imam Muva (28) had asked the child to get some betel nuts from a shop. After finding it closed, she went back to his house to return the money. Muva raped her then. He was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for rape and other offences," the Aurad Shahajani police station official said. PTI COR BNM