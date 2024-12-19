Man held for raping co-worker in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his co-worker here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

On September 21, Kuldeep, who works as a welder in Bawana, befriended the victim and earned her trust. Taking advantage of this, he allegedly gave her some intoxicating substance and raped her, the police said in a statement.

He also captured explicit photos and videos of the woman, they said.

"Kuldeep then used the photos and videos to blackmail the victim, coercing her into further physical relations," the statement said.

Advertisment

The police said an FIR was registered later and a team was formed to nab the accused.

"On December 16, team identified Kuldeep's hideout in Gujarat's Surat. They conducted a raid and apprehended him. During the arrest, police recovered a mobile phone containing incriminating photos and videos used for blackmail and sextortion," the statement read. PTI BM NB