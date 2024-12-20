Man held for raping college student in Palghar district

Palghar, Dec 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping a college student in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The assault took place in a forested area in Wada late on Thursday on Thursday night, an official said.

The accused was acquainted with the victim and had allegedly offered to drop her home on his motorcycle, inspector Datta Kindre of Wada police station said.

He said the accused allegedly took the woman to a forest near Gargaon village, beat her up, threatened and raped her.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, the official said. PTI COR ARU