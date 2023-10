Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his 19-year-old daughter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Baramulla Police arrested rape accused Mohd Rafeeq Mochi within hours in Kalantra Payeen Kreeri; Medico legal formalities conducted and investigation going on,” police posted on X.

The girl had lodged a written complaint against her father at a police station in Kreeri area of the north Kashmir district. PTI MIJ NB