Man held for 'raping' daughter-in-law in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) An elderly man was arrested for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law in the southern part of the city's Park Street area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Park Street Police Station, following which the accused was apprehended on Monday, they said.

"On the day of the incident, she was alone at home. Taking advantage of the absence of other family members, her father-in-law allegedly committed the crime," a police officer said.

The accused was produced before the Bankshall Court here on Tuesday, which remanded him to police custody till November 18, the officer said. PTI SCH RBT