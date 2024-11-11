Man held for raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Nov 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in a village here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The victim had been experiencing abdominal pain, prompting her parents to get her medically examined during which it was found that the 14-year-old girl was pregnant, they said.

After this, the girl informed her parents that she had been assaulted by a man from their village, police said.

Mahilpur Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Raman Kumar said the accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advertisment

Further investigations are underway, he added. PTI COR CHS NB NB