Man held for raping, impregnating 17-year-old neighbour in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly raping his 17-year-old neighbour and impregnating her, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered on Friday under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official from the APMC police station said.

The accused lived in the same building as the girl at Kopri village in Vashi, he said.

He allegedly repeatedly raped the girl on multiple occasions at his house since 2020. The girl was found to be three months pregnant and admitted to a civic hospital, the official said. PTI COR ARU