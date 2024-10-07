Man held for raping, killing woman in 2014

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 48-year-old man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in southwest Delhi 10 years ago, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ramphal, police said.

According to police, Ramphal and his associates raped and killed a woman. They dumped her naked body at the Sanjay Van area under the Vasant Kunj North police jurisdiction, they said.

The incident occurred on August 8, 2014, when Ramphal's friends Manoj and Rakesh had called him for a party in the Sanjay Van area, police said.

"A woman used to visit the park frequently as her father was admitted to a nearby hospital. She was there in the park when they all raped her and killed her by strangulation," the DCP said.

Ramphal had been absconding since the registration of the FIR in 2014 and was declared a proclaimed offender. His associates had already been arrested.

Police said that Ramphal was previously involved in five criminal cases in Delhi and UP, including murder, abduction, rape and attempt to murder.

"Our team arrested the accused on October 1 from Luhari village in UP's Baghpat. He had been absconding for the last 10 years. He, along with his associates, killed a woman after raping her and dumped her naked body," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

The officer further said that the team received a tip-off that the accused would come to his home between 4 pm to 5 pm in Luhari village.

A trap was laid and he was apprehended, the DCP said.

Police said that Ramphal went to jail in 1993 in an attempt to murder case where he and his father had thrashed their neighbour.

"When he came out of the jail, he started behaving like a gangster in his village," the DCP said.

In 1994, his father was killed by Subhash and Rajender, residents of the same village. Subhash and Rajender had stolen some parts of the transformer installed at the entrance of the village and his father had caught them.

Police said Ramphal along with his brother-in-law and mother, abducted and killed Subhash to avenge the death of his father.

In 2002, Ramphal and his associates -- Pappu and Jaswant -- killed a man near a wine shop in their village to create an atmosphere of terror, police said. PTI BM HIG