Man held for raping mentally ill woman

Indore, Oct 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman suffering from mental illness in Indore, a police official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma said the crime occurred under the Sadar Bazar police station area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He said the victim is suffering from mental illness.

"The accused spotted the woman walking alone on a road. He took her with him, raped her, and fled," the police officer said.

He said the woman was spotted by cops in a Dial 100 vehicle and got her medically examined.

Advertisment

Police identified the accused by scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality and arrested the accused, Sharma added.

The accused was produced in a local court that remanded him to judicial custody, said Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Tarun Singh Bhati.

The victim will be admitted to a hospital for treatment of mental illness, the official added. PTI HWP MAS NSK