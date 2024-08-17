Man held for raping mentally unstable woman in UP

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally unstable woman and attacking her family members with a sickle here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night. The accused lured the 25-year-old woman with food and took her to his house where he raped her, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said the woman was found at the accused's house by her family members. When they confronted him, the man attacked them with a sickle in a bid to escape.

One of the family members was injured in the incident, police said.

The accused was caught by the family members of the woman and some local residents and handed over to police, they said.